Santa Cruz police honor two fallen officers eight years after their deaths

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department honored two officers who were gunned down in broad daylight on the eighth anniversary of their deaths Friday.

Santa Cruz Police Sergeant Butch Baker and Detective Elizabeth Butler were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 26, 2013 at 3:23 p.m., and at 3:23 p.m. Friday, they were remembered for their ultimate sacrifice.

Family, friends, former colleagues and community members gathered for a ceremony in front of the police department.

"Not only did they sacrifice that day. They sacrificed every day that they were here. They were the ones who went out and walked point for the rest of us so we could sleep in peace... We will continue to do everything we can to serve in the highest traditions and honors to honor both Butch and Elizabeth in the sacrifices they made," said Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills.

Baker and Butler are the only two police officers killed in the line of duty in the department's history.

The suspect was later killed by officers after returning to the crime scene and shooting at four other officers.

There is a memorial garden in front of the police department to honor the two fallen officers, and the department has honored their sacrifice every year on the anniversary of their deaths.