Plenty of Sunshine for the Weekend.

News

Air Quality (as of 6:00PM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Saturday temperatures will be more seasonable but a bit cooler compared to earlier this week. With high pressure still in control, the conditions will remain clear and dry. A trough will neighbor the ridge of high pressure and because of this, we could see windy conditions in the hills and mountains into Saturday, breezy conditions at lower elevations. The ridge will move back in Sunday, where we could once again see above-average temperatures. There looked to be a chance of rain on Tuesday. That system has now moved south of our area. A chance of light isolated showers might be possible come Friday next week.

***Gale Warning***

…for the Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. In effect until 9 PM Saturday.

Expect northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 16 seconds.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas for mariners which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: A few low clouds could develop in and along the Monterey Peninsula, as well as the interior valleys. Clear and chilly morning. Temperatures along the coast will be in the 30s-40s with inland spots in the 20s-30s.

Saturday: Cool morning, then mostly sunny and seasonable highs in the upper 50s to 60s for most areas. Breezy at times along the coast and in the valleys. Windy conditions expected in the hills and mountains.



Extended: Temperatures warm slightly on Sunday with breezy conditions subsiding. The weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled but also uncertain next week with rain chances by the end of next week. We will continue to track that system.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.