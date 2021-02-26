Marina police seek owner of lost gift bracelet

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department is looking for the owner of a bracelet that appears to be a gift a mother gave her son.

An inscription on the front reads, "To my son, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and loved more than you know. Love, Mom."

Police said it has a unique inscription on the back, but they are not releasing it so they can make sure they give it to the rightful owner.

If the bracelet is yours or belongs to someone you know, you are asked to call police at 831-884-1210.