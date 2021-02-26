Hollister police release body cam video of December police shooting

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Police Department has released new video from a shooting that happened on Dec. 8.

Police said two officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Kimberley Court. Family members said the man, identified as Brandon Hill, was threatening them.

Officer involved shooting in Hollister

After initially refusing to show his hands, officers found that he was holding a knife that he refused to put down. Hill is then seen in body cam video throwing multiple objects at the officers and turning on a stove burner, starting a small fire.

At one point, one of the officers fired his gun, hitting Hill in the abdomen. They applied first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a trauma center. He survived the injury.

Police said hill is facing four felony charges in connection to the incident.