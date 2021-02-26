City of Salinas reports uptick in cannabis tax revenue
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas reports that it has seen an increase in cannabis tax revenue over the course of three years.
In a report that is expected to be discussed at a City Council meeting Tuesday, the city said cannabis tax revenue increased by 53% between 2018 and 2019, and the number was projected to increase by more than 11% between 2019 and 2020.
Revenue was at its highest last year at just over $1.8 million, a just under $200,000 increase from 2019 and double what was reported in 2018.
Cannabis industry leaders in Salinas say they have struggled with staffing issues during the pandemic.
