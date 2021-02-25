Vaccines administered to Salinas farmworkers aged 65 and older

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas (CSVS) are starting to vaccinate farmworkers at the D'Arigo California Headquarters parking lot.

Farmworkers over the age of 65 are currently eligible to be vaccinated through this program. GSA and CSVS expect to expand next to provide vaccinations to farmworkers under the age of 65.

For farmworkers to be vaccinated, employers must schedule appointments for their workers through this program.

