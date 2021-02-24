Additional suspect sought in January shooting near Winkle Avenue

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The county sheriff's office is looking for an additional suspect involved in a shooting at the 2500 block of Soquel Drive near Winkle Avenue that left one person injured.

Investigators are seeking information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Patrick Diaz for his suspected involvement in the shooting.

Detectives previously arrested Daniel Tostado with the help of Watsonville Police for his suspected involvement.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says a third suspect involved was identified and is already in custody on an unrelated matter.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or with information on the whereabouts of Diaz is urged to call 831-471-1121 and reference case #2100345.

