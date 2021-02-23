Watsonville shooting victim dies of injuries days later

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Watsonville Police Department says a 46-year-old shot on the levee at the end of Walker Street died of his injuries Saturday.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Feb. 13, and officers found the victim down an embankment near a campsite. Police said the victim was shot at least twice.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Salvador Mendoza at 831-768-3357 and reference case 21W-00580. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-768-3544.