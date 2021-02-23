Tiger Woods injured in Los Angeles-area rollover crash

News

LOS ANGELES (KION) The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office reports that golfer Tiger Woods was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash involving only one vehicle at around 7:12 a.m. near Rolling Hills Estates ad Ranchos Palos Verdes.

The agency reports that the vehicle he was in was heading north on Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road when it crashed.

Woods was the only person inside, and the Sheriff's Office said he was extricated using the "jaws of life" and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said in a statement that he suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department describes his injuries as moderate to critical.

In a statement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said, "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."