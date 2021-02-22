Santa Cruz Police investigate a vehicle vs. skateboarder incident

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. skateboarder incident that happened at the intersection of Front and Laurel Streets at around 5:35 p.m.

Police say officers and the Santa Cruz Fire Department immediately responded and rendered aid to the 45-year-old male victim lying on the roadway.

According to Lieutenant John Bush, the victim sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries as he was still conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to the Dominican Hospital's trauma center for treatment.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Traffic officers are still investigating the cause and details surrounding the incident, it's still unknown who is at fault.

This is a developiong story.