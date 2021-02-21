Moss Landing woman killed in crash along Highway 1 in Watsonville

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 2/22/2021 12 p.m. The California Highway Patrol reports that a Moss Landing woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 1 early Sunday morning.

The CHP said a BMW carrying two people, a man and woman from Moss Landing, was heading south near Airport Boulevard at around 12:17 a.m. when a Nissan heading the wrong way crashed into them head-on.

The woman in the passenger seat of the BMW died at the scene, and the male driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for major injuries.

The driver, 22-year-old Johanna Mayapuga, was arrested on felony DUI charges and treated at a local hospital for moderate injuries.

The CHP said the crash is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: The California Highway Patrol confirms that one person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Watsonville.

The CHP said the crash, involving two cars, happened around 1:00 a.m. along Highway 1 and Airport Blvd.

We're told one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Limited details are available at this time. Check back here for updates.