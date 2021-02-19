The City of Santa Cruz discusses new city ordinance to address homelessness

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The city of Santa Cruz discussed a new ordinance to address the issues of homelessness and encampments in the city.

City leaders have expressed the need to take action to improve the overall standard of living.

Some of the parts of the ordinance that were discussed were allowing tents from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The city would also designate specific areas open to overnight camping.

