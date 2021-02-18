Skip to Content
Mee Memorial says ultra-cold freezer will bring equal vaccination opportunity in South County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)

Mee Memorial Hospital staff say an ultra-cold freezer loaned by the Monterey Bay Aquarium is a "big step" in aiding South Monterey County community members who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

With challenges in short vaccine supply and competing distribution sites in other parts of the county, Doctor Joshua Deutsch, a family physician at Mee Memorial, says having the ability to properly store a supply of Pfizer vaccines will double the capacity for local vaccine distribution.

