Suspect arrested in connection to January shooting on Soquel Drive

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION) A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Soquel Drive in January.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Daniel Tostado for attempted murder Tuesday on Freedom Boulevard.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 on Soquel Drive near Winkle Avenue. Investigators said the victim was shot while on the sidewalk, and he was taken to the hospital. The Sheriff's Office said he is expected to survive.

