Central Coast Catholics celebrating Ash Wednesday with COVID changes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Roman Catholic Diocese of Monterey has put out new COVID-19 guidelines for Ash Wednesday.

Their website says in order to have a safe liturgical environment during COVID-19, the Vatican put out modifications to the way people will receive ashes.

One of the changes this year is that ashes will not be placed on the forehead by the clergy, rather ashes will be sprinkled upon the person.

