Santa Cruz Police Chief: “unacceptable behavior” from anti-mask group at Trader Joe’s

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

A group of maskless people made their way into a Santa Cruz Trader Joe's over the weekend, ignoring calls from store employees to leave for several minutes.

Video shared on YouTube shows the group skipping a line of masked customers waiting to enter the grocery store, and immediately is told to leave. The maskless group, appearing to be about a dozen people, ignored demands and made their way inside.

Screenshot from YouTube video of "Operation Money Drop"

Store employees tell the maskless group that they will not be helped or served. The group is seen picking items, documenting the prices and placing money on the checkout counter, but the store refuses to help or serve them and takes the items back.

After a few minutes of arguing, the group leaves.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills acknowledged the video Tuesday, on Twitter, writing "@SantaCruzPolice are aware of the awful incident at #TraderJoes market. It’s unacceptable behavior by a group of anti-science, anti-vaccine #QAnonsense type conspiracy supporters. #SCPD will take action when legally possible."

https://twitter.com/ChiefAndyMills/status/1361845947408343041

Santa Cruz County, including its cities, are under a face covering order, signed by Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel. The order include mandatory face coverings, "when inside, in line to enter or doing business through a window or walk up counter of any essential business, including grocery stores, convenience stores, laundromats and restaurants," among other requirements.

There are exemptions for people that show a medical professional has advised them it is a medical risk, but business still have the ability to refuse in-person services if the services "can reasonably be obtained another way."

This is a developing story.