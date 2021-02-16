Man arrested in Hollister on DUI, drug sales charges

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Police Department said a man has been arrested on charges related to DUI and drug sales.

Police said an officer went to the 1500 block of Memorial Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday when they received a report that someone may be passed out in a parked vehicle. Police said he may have been parked there for about 45 minutes with the engine idling.

The officer contacted and woke up the man, identified as 35-year-old Sean Daudet, and said he showed signs that he may be under the influence of drugs. He conducted a field sobriety test, and the officer said he found that Daudet was under the influence and arrested him.

During a search, the officer said he found drug paraphernalia, meth and what appeared to be heroin during the investigation. Police said there were also items often used for drug sales.

Daudet was arrested on DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug for sales and transportation of a controlled substance charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer James Robledo at 831-636-4330. To remain anonymous, call 800-78-CRIME.