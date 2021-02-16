Detectives investigate Aptos flower vendor robbery

News

APTOS, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said detectives are investigating a robbery that happened in Aptos Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office said that at around 2:20 p.m., a gray sedan pulled up to a flower vendor near Center Avenue and State Park Drive, and after a short conversation with the vendor, the suspect in the sedan demanded money and showed a gun.

The suspect reportedly got away with about $185. He is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man in his 30s. The Sheriff's Office said two females were seen in the vehicle.

No arrests have been made so far.