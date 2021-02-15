Monterey County dispatch team buys new bike for girl after theft

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas girl has a new bike after hers was stolen thanks to the Monterey County dispatch team.

Police said they responded to the area around Foods Co. on East Alisal Friday when the 12-year-old girl called to report that her bike had been taken from outside the store. When they got there, she said she just got the bike as a birthday present and had worked hard to save up for it.

Dispatchers said she was crying on the phone when reporting the theft, and they were touched, so five of them bought a new bike and lock for her and assembled it. Police said the new bike was almost exactly like that was stolen.

Officers with the CSU delivered the surprise Sunday morning.