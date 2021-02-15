California residents asked to conserve energy to help those affected by the winter storms

News

FOLSOM, Calif. (KION) The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking residents to conserve energy on February 15-16, 2021 to help those affected by the winter storms across the United States.

Around three million customers in the Midwest and Southeast are without power and heat due to the extreme weather conditions.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company, if customers in California reduce their energy consumption, it can help reduce strain on the grid elsewhere.

PG&E provided some ways you can conserve energy:

Turn your thermostat 68 degrees or lower, if your health permits

Unplug small appliances like printers or coffee makers

Wait until you have a full load before running the dishwasher or washing machine

For more tips on how you can conserve energy, click here.