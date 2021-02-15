California residents asked to conserve energy to help those affected by the winter storms
FOLSOM, Calif. (KION) The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking residents to conserve energy on February 15-16, 2021 to help those affected by the winter storms across the United States.
Around three million customers in the Midwest and Southeast are without power and heat due to the extreme weather conditions.
According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company, if customers in California reduce their energy consumption, it can help reduce strain on the grid elsewhere.
PG&E provided some ways you can conserve energy:
- Turn your thermostat 68 degrees or lower, if your health permits
- Unplug small appliances like printers or coffee makers
- Wait until you have a full load before running the dishwasher or washing machine
Comments
1 Comment
So what we do here on the west coast can magically restore power to those on the east coast that are without power? I am not completely sure I understand the technical logic but hey…I am down with saving a buck or two while helping out.