New Waste Management policy frustrating customers

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) -- A new Waste Management policy has some locals pretty upset. Not only is the service more expensive, there's also a higher risk of being fined.

"They want a rate increase and they want to fine us," says Prunedale-area resident Randy Hall.

Hall has Waste Management where he lives and the new policy has him frustrated. It includes a rate increase and fine for improper use of the trash and recycling bins.

"No styrofoam, no plastic bags, no number 6 recycling, i mean there's a whole bunch of different rules," says Hall.

The timing of the new policy -- during a pandemic -- is another concern to residents.

"we're just trying to do the right thing, but the timing of all this is really bad, people are unemployed," William Becerra of Prunedale.

For Becerra, he received a warning because a trash bag was accidentally put in the recycling bin.

"I don't think it's fair. There's no one to contest or compete with them here, so it seems they can implement whatever they want," says Becerra.

Garbage trucks have been fitted with cameras which send out warnings and fines to residents.

"My thought is we want to encourage recycling, we don't want people to throw stuff in the garbage when they can recycle it. so they should make it easier for us to try to recycle," says Hall.

Waste management launched a public education campaign for this policy last year to help customers recycle properly and avoid overfilled carts.

The company says there was no time to delay the program because of SB1383 regarding climate pollutants.

In a statement to KION, Paul Rosynsky, a spokesperson for Waste Management stated: "In Monterey County, only 4% of Waste Management customers have been issued a surcharge. the total number of incidents have decreased since the beginning of the program and we believe people are making a noticeable effort in keeping their carts in better shape."

Waste Management also say they've been working with residents who feel they've been warned or fined by mistake and will continue to do so.