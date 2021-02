News

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) Tournament winner Daniel Berger made history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday. He's the first person in almost 40 years to close out with an eagle at the 18th hole.

Berger finished two strokes ahead of the pack.

