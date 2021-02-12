Skip to Content
Tax filing season begins amid pandemic

IRS Tax Form
Shutterstock
The tax filing season will start on February 12.

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Americans can begin filing their taxes Friday, about two weeks after the usual start time in the last week of January.

Many Americans filed for unemployment for the first time last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and some of these first time recipients are not aware that the unemployment checks received are taxable on a federal level.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia is speaking to tax preparers and will have a report tonight at 5 and 6.

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

