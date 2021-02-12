Cleanup continues along of Highway 1 as crews assess section of washed out road

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Caltrans said crews are continuing to clean up and repair stretches of Highway 1 along the Big Sur as they assess a part of the road that was washed out during recent storms.

A section of road washed out near Rat Creek, about 15 miles south of Big Sur, as a result of storms, and Caltrans said crews have been at the scene doing assessment seven days a week. The agency geotechnical and engineering crews are gathering data and inspecting areas nearby. Because of how complex the repair will be, Caltrans said it does not a timeline for when the section of road will reopen.

Excavators have been the area to remove debris and mud from the area.

Caltrans said it is working to unplug culverts filled with debris from storms at the end of January, and so far all of them have been found and had their inlets exposed. Work removing debris from the inlet areas and removing mud and debris from inside pipes is continuing.

Other work along Highway 1 includes clearing ditches and debris and assisting with guardrail repairs.

Currently, the southern closure of Highway 1 is south of Rat Creek and just north of Pacific Valley at PM 16, and Caltrans said that based on current progress, they expect the closure to move north to PM 27.3 at the Big Creek Vista Point on Feb. 22.

The northern closure is located just north of Lime Creek Bridge at 32.1, and that closure will remain in place. The turnaround where the closure starts will get permanent surfacing and enhanced striping, according to Caltrans.