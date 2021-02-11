Live: Watch the impeachment trial for former President Trump

News

WASHINGTON (KION) The Senate is continuing its second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted that the impeachment trial was constitutional. The day began with House impeachment managers showing video of rioters breaching the US Capitol and attacking police officers on January 6 as well as video released by Trump and tweets.

Senators votes that impeachment trial is constitutional following House managers and Trump lawyer debate

On Wednesdays, more video from the riot, including security and body camera footage and radio dispatches that had not been released before. Impeachment managers argue that Trump was responsible for inciting the rioters. When it is Trump's defense team's turn, they are expected to argue that impeachment managers were glorifying violence by showing the video.

With new footage, House managers show violent scenes from the Capitol riots in their case against Trump