News

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) The weather at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am isn't always a gimme.

With rain in the forecast, golfers will tee off the tournament on Thursday with a mix of elements.

KION's Erika Bratten will have more tonight on how coordinators for the event have prepared. And with no spectators or crowds this year, could the COVID restrictions actually ease any game delays

if weather becomes a factor?