Santa Cruz County Public Health Division to open mass vaccination site

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz Public Health Division is teaming up with the City of Watsonville and OptumServe to open a mass vaccination site in Watsonville.

Vaccines will be by appointment and only for those in Phase 1A, residents aged 75 and older and residents aged 65 and older who reside in the 95019, 95076 and 95077 zip codes.

The goal is to vaccinate older and more vulnerable populations.

