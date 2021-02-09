PG&E: Metallic balloons cause dozens of power outages on Central Coast

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric is reminding Californians to be careful with metallic balloons this Valentine's Day as it reports an increase in power outages caused by the balloons.

According to the utility, 453 power outages in Northern and Central California last year were caused by metallic balloons, a 30% increase from 2019.

On the Central Coast, the top 5 cities for outages caused by the balloons were:

Salinas- 25 outages, 116,325 customers affected

Santa Maria- 12 outages, 33,078 customers affected

Monterey- 7 outages, 188,048 customers affected

Greenfield- 5 outages, 42,394 customers affected

Watsonville- 5 outages, 5,307 customers affected

PG&E said sometimes the outages interrupt electric service to facilities such as hospitals, schools and traffic lights.

The outages happen when a metallic balloon gets loose. The coating on the balloons conducts electricity, and the utility said that can pose a risk. PG&E said it believes there was an increase in outages attributed to them due to drive-by celebrations and outdoor decorations during the pandemic.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of balloons floating into our power lines and causing outages, and we suspect that there could be a correlation to the pandemic and the advent of creative at-home celebrations. Metallic balloons are an easy way to make at-home celebrations more festive, but nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage you, your friends or your neighbors. Keep your holiday safe by ensuring metallic balloons are secured with a weight,” said Ken Wells, PG&E's Vice President of Electric Distribution.

To stay safe, PG&E suggests: