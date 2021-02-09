Las Lomas man arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from boys, investigators suspect more victims

News

LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on suspicion of soliciting sex from young boys, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man known as Rene in Las Lomas soliciting sex from young boys last week. Detectives interviewed two boys, aged seven and eleven, who told them that the man asked them to perform oral sex on him. Detectives said the man also showed pornographic videos to one of the boys.

Over the weekend, detectives worked to identify Rene, and on Monday, he was identified as 54-year-old Edgardo DeJesus Castro. He was arrested during a traffic stop at Salinas Road and Lewis Road.

Investigators then served a search warrant's at Castro's home in the 400 block of Berry Road, where they said they found child pornography and meth. They also learned that he was an out-of-compliance sex offender and previously deported felon.

The Sheriff's Office said Castro was convicted of sodomizing a 13-year-old boy in Santa Cruz County, and they believe there are more victims in both Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, especially in Hispanic communities.

Castro has gone by other names, including Rene Dubon and Edgar Castro, and he frequents Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Las Lomas and Moss Landing. Investigators said he currently works as a dish washer, but has also worked in construction.

He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on sex crime-related charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Gonzalez at 831-755-3811 or Det. Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.