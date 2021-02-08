Pacific Grove Police: 11 catalytic converter thefts reported over the last two weeks

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police Department has received reports of 11 catalytic converter thefts over the last two weeks.

According to Commander Dave Santos, there have been over a dozen catalytic converters taken from Prii in the city since October 2020.

Officers are now sending a message to the community to be on high alert and gave some tips to prevent any further theft from happening to you.

They say to make sure you are parking in well-lit areas as much as possible. If your car is in an area that is not lit, they suggest adding motion sensor lighting to your vehicle, or any lighting that will deter thieves.

If you hear any noises at night that sounds like a power tool or something being cut, officers say it's best to call the police.

If you have cameras near your home, you are asked to register them with the city here. If you need to park your Prius out on the street, make sure the camera is functioning properly and point them toward the direction of your vehicle.

These thefts normally happen between midnight and 3 a.m., according to police. If you see any suspicious activity, call the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831)-648-3143.