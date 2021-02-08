Monterey County to enforce state wide ban on cannabis ads along highways

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

Beginning March 1st, the Monterey County District Attorney's office will begin enforcement of a state wide prohibition of cannabis billboards and advertising along Highway 1 and 101.

In January, the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court entered a decision to reassert regulations banning these types of ads along California interstates and highways, as part of the regulations of Proposition 64 passed in 2016, which legalized the sale of recreational cannabis.

A local cannabis business owner who has billboards displayed says he will be in compliance with the regulations but is now facing losses in the tens of thousands of dollars because of the decision.

KION will have more tonight a 10 and 11 p.m.