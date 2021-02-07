Hollister football fans make the best of 2021 Super Bowl amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION)

With normal parties out of the question for many due to COVID-19 concerns, Pour Decisions Taproom in Downtown Hollister brought the 2021 Super Bowl game outdoors to local sports fans.

The state of California restricted outdoor dining for much of December and January but locals say the reopening couldn't have come at a better time.

“It’s weird but it still feels normal, it’s nice," says Hollister resident, Ryland Gooder.

The pandemic had a brutal impact on many small businesses like Pour Decisions Taproom, which had just opened as the pandemic lockdown began.

Despite challenges, Pour Decisions owners Jonathan Cuilla, Joe Nguyen and Nick Donaldson say they were ready for the big game.

