Monterey County health care workers push for universal health care

Nurses and other medical workers in Monterey County hosted a caravan in Salinas, Saturday, to advocate for universal healthcare.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going and many in Monterey County without medical insurance, local advocates say they are urging state legislators to pass a plan to guarantee health care for all.

Local advocates say the caravan is part of a statewide effort with other activists and nurses highlighting the need for more health care during the pandemic.

