Vehicle, apartment building hit by gunfire on Benito Street

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad police said officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Benito Street Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block after a report of gunshots, and when they got there, they said they found several bullet casings in the road. They said they also found a vehicle and apartment building that had been hit by gunfire.

So far, no victims have been reported.

Police and agents with the Department of Homeland Security are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Soledad police at 831-223-5120 or soledadpolice@cityofsoledad.com.