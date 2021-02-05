Santa Cruz County mayors sit down to discuss challenges this year

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) In a Zoom event put on by the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, four Santa Cruz County mayor sat down together with the public to discuss the challenges they are facing this year and for the future.

The Collaborative Conversation with Our 4 City Mayors event included Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Capitola and Watsonville. The panel discussion was moderated by Lookout Santa Cruz.

Among the topics discussed: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness, budget issues and housing.

