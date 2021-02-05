Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County mayors sit down to discuss challenges this year

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) In a Zoom event put on by the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, four Santa Cruz County mayor sat down together with the public to discuss the challenges they are facing this year and for the future.

The Collaborative Conversation with Our 4 City Mayors event included Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Capitola and Watsonville. The panel discussion was moderated by Lookout Santa Cruz.

Among the topics discussed: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness, budget issues and housing.

KION's Josh Kristianto will have more on KION at 6, 10 and 11, along with a more detailed look on Sunday.

Josh Kristianto

Josh Kristianto is a weekend anchor and multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

