Monterey County to enforce ban on cannabis advertising on Highway 1, 101

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said it will enforce a statewide ban on cannabis advertising along Highway 1 and Highway 101 following a recent court judgement.

The DA's Office said the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court entered a judgement last month that bans cannabis advertisements, including billboards, on interstates or state highways that cross the state's border, and it applies to all California counties.

When a proposition allowing the sale of cannabis for recreational use was passed in 2016, it included restrictions on advertising and marketing, including a ban on billboards advertising it on interstate highways.

The DA's Office said cannabis licensees should begin removing current advertising and marketing on interstate or state highways that cross the California border. The agency plans to start enforcing actions against new advertisements violating those rules. and existing licensees will have until March 1 to comply.

To report new violations or request more information, contact the Monterey County District Attorney's Office's Cannabis Enforcement Unit at petersong@co.monterey.ca.us or 831-755-5846.