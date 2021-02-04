NASA challenges foodies to help feed astronauts in space

News

(CNN) -- NASA is offering thousands of dollars to people who can come up with some healthy and sustainable food for space!

The space agency has started the deep space food challenge.

Participants will design nutritious food systems for missions to mars and beyond.

People in the US can compete for up to $500,000 dollars.

NASA notes the food must meet the caloric and nutritional requirements for the astronauts.

This is just phase one of the competition.

Phase two could include a kitchen demonstration.