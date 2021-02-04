Family of inmate who died at Santa Cruz County Jail files lawsuit

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The family of Tamario Smith has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Cruz County Jail and other agencies, alleging "longstanding and systemic deficiencies" that ultimately lead to the death of Tamario Smith.

The lawsuit says a number of factors lead to Smith's untimely death, including insufficient medical treatment for his mental and health issues.

The Defendants have yet to file a response. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's says that it cannot comment on pending litigation.

