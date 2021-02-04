Skip to Content
Family of inmate who died at Santa Cruz County Jail files lawsuit

Family of Tamario Smith, sues Santa Cruz County Jail along with others.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The family of Tamario Smith has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Cruz County Jail and other agencies, alleging "longstanding and systemic deficiencies" that ultimately lead to the death of Tamario Smith.

The lawsuit says a number of factors lead to Smith's untimely death, including insufficient medical treatment for his mental and health issues.

The Defendants have yet to file a response. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's says that it cannot comment on pending litigation.

Coming up on 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., KION's Stephanie Aceves has more from Tamario Smith's family on the lawsuit.

