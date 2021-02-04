Drive-in movie nights return to the Monterey County Fair and Events Center

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Fair and Events Center said it will be bringing back drive-in movies to the Pattee Arena in late February.

The upcoming movie lineup is as follows:

Friday, February 26, 2021: "Black Panther" at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 26, 2021: "The Princess and the Frog" at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday, March 5, 2021: "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 6, 2021: "Pitch Perfect" at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Gates will open one hour before show time. Ticket sales are $20 for early shows and single drivers and $30 per car for evening shows.

There will also be a walk-up concession stand for snacks and drinks. This is for moviegoers only. You must be wearing a mask when ordering.

Officials say attendance is limited, so it's best to buy your tickets as soon as possible. You can purchase them here.

If there are any questions, you can contact the Monterey County Fair & Event Center at (831) 372-5863 or events@montereycountyfair.com.