UPDATE: Suspect believed to have made threats against mall identified as Seaside resident
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) UPDATE 02/04/21: San Jose Police have identified the suspect who made threats to "shoot up a mall" Wednesday night as 21-year-old Seaside resident, Hunter Tital.
Police say Tital was in possession of multiple weapons and has been booked on weapons charges as well as for making threats against the mall during a livestream on social media. Tital was found at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose on Wednesday night.
Investigators say they're still trying to determine a motive at this time.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office initially tipped off authorities in Santa Clara County and pinpointed where the suspect was, helping investigators find and arrest Tital.
San Jose Police also thanked Seaside Police for their involvement in the case.
ORIGINAL STORY
San Jose police said they have arrested a suspect after he streamed information on social media about "shooting up" a mall.
Police said they were able to track his location to Valley Fair Mall in San Jose and responded to the area.
They said that within 45 minutes of the call coming in, the suspect was arrested. He had a gun with him, according to police.
San Jose Police and other Santa Cruz County authorities were tipped off to this suspect by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
A sheriff's office spokesperson tells KION that they were not previously monitoring this person. They received several reports this afternoon from people alerting them to the suspect posting threats on social media. After starting their investigation, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies were able to pinpoint the, still-unidentified, person was at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.
This is a developing story.
