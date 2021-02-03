UPDATE: Suspect believed to have made threats against mall identified as Seaside resident

News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) UPDATE 02/04/21: San Jose Police have identified the suspect who made threats to "shoot up a mall" Wednesday night as 21-year-old Seaside resident, Hunter Tital.

Police say Tital was in possession of multiple weapons and has been booked on weapons charges as well as for making threats against the mall during a livestream on social media. Tital was found at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose on Wednesday night.

San Jose Police say 21-year-old Seaside resident, Hunter Tital, was found with these items in his possession when he was arrested.

Investigators say they're still trying to determine a motive at this time.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office initially tipped off authorities in Santa Clara County and pinpointed where the suspect was, helping investigators find and arrest Tital.

San Jose Police also thanked Seaside Police for their involvement in the case.

ORIGINAL STORY

San Jose police said they have arrested a suspect after he streamed information on social media about "shooting up" a mall.

Police said they were able to track his location to Valley Fair Mall in San Jose and responded to the area.

They said that within 45 minutes of the call coming in, the suspect was arrested. He had a gun with him, according to police.

At approximately 4:00pm our department received information that a male suspect was streaming information on social media regarding ‘shooting up’ a mall. The suspects location was quickly tracked and he was found to be at the Valley Fair Mall. pic.twitter.com/djcQWp4kq9 — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 4, 2021

San Jose Police and other Santa Cruz County authorities were tipped off to this suspect by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's office spokesperson tells KION that they were not previously monitoring this person. They received several reports this afternoon from people alerting them to the suspect posting threats on social media. After starting their investigation, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies were able to pinpoint the, still-unidentified, person was at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.

The quick actions of our detectives and deputies resulted in the arrest of this suspect. Our office received reports of the threats on social media, began investigating immediately and were able to alert law enforcement in Santa Clara County of the suspects location. https://t.co/do9kYINrBg — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) February 4, 2021

This is a developing story.