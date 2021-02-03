Police search for UC Santa Cruz student missing since December

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) UC Santa Cruz police are asking community members to be on the lookout for a student who has been missing since December.

Police say Dane Elkins has been missing since Dec. 21, and his last known location was on the Grapevine at Templin Highway and Interstate 5.

Elkins is described as a 21-year-old with green eyes and brown hair. He is about 5'11" and 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.