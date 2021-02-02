Santa Cruz County Declares an Emergency due to Storm Damage

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) January’s winter storm, that brought several inches of rain to the Central Coast, has caused the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors to declare a local emergency.

The damage to roads and county property has been estimated at $4 million, which includes fallen trees, down power lines, debris flows and slip outs to sections of Valencia School Road, White Road and Schulties Road. Flooding from rivers and creeks were also reported, specifically along Buena Vista in Watsonville.

If the emergency request passes, it would make it easier for Santa Cruz County to receive state and federal funding to assist with repairs.