San Benito County sees 1 year mark since first COVID-19 cases

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION)

Residents and city leaders in Hollister took the day to reflect on the impact in their lives since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some residents and business owners say they are grateful to still be employed despite constant shutdowns, they say nothing is worse than the lives lost to the virus.

The number of active cases in San Benito County went from about 700 in January to 210 as of February 1st.

Hollister City Mayor Ignacio Velasquez says his goal is for the county to obtain more vaccines as the pandemic continues.

