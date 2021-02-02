PVUSD Superintendent, Board President express concerns over threats to trustees

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board President and Superintendent are expressing concerns over threats against trustees and their families.

Board President Jennifer Holm and Superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez said they learned of the threats against the trustees at a special board meeting on Sunday, and they released a joint statement to denounce the threats.

"For the trustees who have experienced threats of violence against themselves and their families, we want you to know that you have the full support of the board in pursuing a criminal investigation of this felonious behavior. We, as a society, can and must be better than that, and while we may disagree - however fiercely - that kind of threat should never be tolerated," they wrote.

The district said it will work with law enforcement as needed.

The threats come after board members voted to fire Rodriguez during a closed Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. She was reinstated at the special meeting on Sunday. The district has not released the reason behind her initial dismissal.