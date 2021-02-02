Debris Flow Town Halls to be held for residents living in CZU Lightning Complex burn scar areas

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz will be holding debris flow town halls for residents who currently live in the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar areas.

The town halls will be virtual, and will focus on discussions on debris flow and other related issues. This follows a week of heavy rainfall and strong winds destroying roads, structures, and prompting evacuations orders and warnings.

At the town halls, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions surrounding these issues, and will be asked to fill out a survey about the recent evacuations.

The 5th District debris flow town hall will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Residents can tune into the virtual meeting here.

The 3rd District debris flow town hall will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Residents can tune into the virtual meeting here.

The town halls will be hosted by Supervisor Bruce McPherson and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty.