Monterey police search for men accused of robbing Smoke Shop at gunpoint

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Police Department is looking for two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint.

Police said the robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday at the Smoke Shop on Lighthouse Avenue. Officers say the two suspects posed at customers before one of them pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

They say the suspects got away with cash and merchandise and left through the parking lot.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man in his early- to mid-20s. He is described as being about 6' tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black beanie and dark clothing.

The other suspect is also described as a Black man in his early- to mid-20s. He is described as being about 5'7" tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black face covering and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Aaron Delgado at 831-636-3814. To remain anonymous, call 831-646-3840.