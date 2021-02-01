Greenfield High School speech and debate students plea for reinstatement

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION)

Students at Greenfield High School are pleading for the South Monterey County Joint Union High School District to reinstate their high school speech and debate team after a teacher says it was shut down in December.

The students have garnered a petition with nearly 300 signatures from community members in an attempt to keep the program going.

The speech and debate team coach, Gary Cohn says the program was shut down because of the need for coaches.

Cohn and speech and debate student Alina Ramirez say this is the only debate team in Monterey County and worry about the impact they say this could have on academic opportunities for students of generations to come.

