City of Monterey releases guidelines to have a safe Super Bowl celebration

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The city of Monterey released guidelines for residents to celebrate the Super Bowl safely this year.

It's recommended to gather virtually or celebrate with the people you live with. However, if you do have a small gathering with people outside of your household, it's safer to gather outdoors.

The city provided some tips if you are hosting a Super Bowl watch party:

Wear clothing or decorate your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors.

Make appetizers or snacks with the people you live with to enjoy while watching the game and share the recipes with your friends and family.

Start a text group with other fans to chat about the game while watching.

If you are attending an outdoor viewing party, the city recommends:

Use a projector screen to broadcast the game.

Sit at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.

You can watch the Super Bowl on KION this Sunday, February 7th.