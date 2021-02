News

MAVERICKS BEACH, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire firefighters with the San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit rescued an 8-month old collie named "Robert."

Robert reportedly tumbled down a cliff just above Mavericks Beach while he was hiking with his humans.

Fire crews say they used ropes to reach Robert and bring him up to safety.

As a good dog would-- Robert posed for pictures with the fire crews after he was rescued.