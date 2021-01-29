Watsonville man arrested for allegedly vandalizing park mural, building

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville police say a gang member has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a hand-painted mural at River Park.

The suspect, 19-year-old Manuel Gonzalez, is accused of doing more than $15,000 worth of damage to the mural and a bathroom building on Jan. 6. Police say they are covered in gang tagging.

When Gonzalez was identified as the suspect, the Special Investigations Unit and Santa Cruz County Gang Task Force served a search warrant at his home earlier this week. Police said investigators found items linking him to the tagging and an illegally modified gun within easy access of a child.

Gonzalez was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and faces several felony charges, including child endangerment.